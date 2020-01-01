Chawinga sisters face off as Banda's Shanghai battle Beijing Phoenix in Chinese championship opener

The fixtures for the second round has been made and three African stars will be in action, with the Malawians lock horns

Temwa Chawinga will lead the attack for Wuhan in a rematch against elder sister Tabitha of Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Women's Super League championship opener, following Sunday's draw.

Temwa provided an assist in Wuhan's 3-0 triumph over Tabitha's Jiangsu in the Malawian sisters' first-ever clash in August.

After the first round, Temwa scored six goals in nine matches to lead Wuhan to a top-four finish, while Tabitha netted seven times in eight outings to inspire Jiangsu Suning to the last four.

More teams

In a round-robin format, Wuhan must subdue the reigning champions in a bid to boost their hopes for the title after they finished the first round at the top of the Chinese log, without defeat.

Elsewhere, Zambia star Barbra Banda will aim to lead Shanghai to continue her fine form when they face giant-killers Beijing Phoenix.

Article continues below

Banda has enjoyed a huge breakthrough in her debut season in China, scoring 12 goals in nine matches for Shanghai as they finished the stanza as the runners-up.

The three African lethal strikers will set their sights on propelling their Chinese sides to domestic glory when the opening round of matches for the second phase will be played on September 28.

The top two teams with most points at the end of the three rounds of matches expected to meet in the final on October 11.