Phoenix Rising complete the Cinderella story! No. 6 seed Western Conference side win USL Championship title on heels of goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo's crucial penalty shootout performance

Phoenix Rising goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo made a crucial save in the penalty shootout, helping them win their first-ever USL Championship title!

Phoenix Rising win USL Championship final

Match went to extra-time & penalties

First-ever USL Championship title

TELL ME MORE: The hosts of the 2023 USL Championship title game seemingly had victory locked up until the final minute of regulation, when Rising equalized off a brilliant header from John Stenberg.

The Battery opened the scoring, and thought it was a game-winner, in the 36th minute through winger Nick Markanich, who found the back of the net with a cheeky low-driven strike.

The late equalizer from Rising, however, sent the match to extra-time. With no goals coming after the additional 30 minutes of gameplay, the two sides went to penalties, where Rios Novo came up huge with a huge save in the fourth round of the shootout.

Article continues below

The Rising pulled off the unthinkable, winning four-straight road playoff games to win the USL Championship title as the No. 6 seed.

THE MVP: Rocco Rios Novo: It takes a lot of heroism to come up big in a penalty shootout as a goalkeeper, and the 21-year-old stepped up in the moment to lead his team to glory. For someone so young, Rios Novo was as confident as possible and took advantage of his big-time moment.

THE BIG LOSER: Charleston Battery: They led the match for 55 minutes, had home-field advantage and their goalkeeper - Trey Muse - made two saves to start the penalty shootout. However, three-straight misses to end the shootout doomed the home side, in an incredibly disappointing showing from the spot.

WHAT NEXT CHARLESTON BATTERY? The Western Conference side will now go about celebrating their first-ever USL Championship title, while enjoying the offseason.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐