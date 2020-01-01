Charles Musige: Express FC sign ex-Tooro United star for two years

The forward becomes the second signing for the striking department after the initial arrival of Mustafa Kiragga

Express FC have completed the signing of striker Charles Musige from Tooro United.

Musige becomes the club’s 10th signing as coach Wasswa Bbosa is rebuilding the 2012 Ugandan Premier League champions.

The 24-year-old has agreed on a two-year deal with Express and has already set targets for his new club.

“I am happy to be a Red Eagle, only the best join this big, historical club. Like my teammates, the focus is on reclaiming glory and coming in as a forward, I hope to score as many goals to help the team,” Musige told the club’s website.

As Tooro United struggled in the absconded season, Musige scored five goals and made six assists in 20 games.

He also won Man of the Match accolades twice, after his performances against Busoga United and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC).

Kanji, as he is popularly known, is the second striker Bbosa has signed after the arrival of Mustafa Kiragga earlier.

Meanwhile, former Al-Merriekh Juba and Bright Stars midfielder Victor Aweko has revealed he is yet to decide on the next move since his contract with Nebbi Central ended.

“I am still a free agent at the moment. I have received some offers with my agent and we will consider one soon,” Aweko told Sports Nation.

“I got an invitation to Lebanon in April for two months to train with Racing Beirut FC through agent Salto Saime but due to the Covid-19 situation, I could not travel.

“The programme is still on hold. That’s why I can’t reveal my plans now because you never know what will happen.”

Aweko – who idolises German midfielder Toni Kroos and Ugandan Tony Mawejje – also spoke highly of the current Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba.

“I was inspired by [Toni] Kroos and [Tony] Mawejje of Police FC. I have asked my agent to arrange for me to meet Mawejje soon before the league kicks-off,” he continued.

“Mawejje is the only complete box-to-box midfielder in this country and that’s my favourite position. I need something from him even if it’s just a word and that’s it.

“Coach [Fred] Kajoba, Dudu Bosco and Effy of Nebbi Hot Spring are the best managers I have played under.

“Kajoba is a good coach who was there for me all the time and in any situation, with him, you work hard and feel miles away from your competitors and doubters.”

The Ugandan league is expected to begin in October.