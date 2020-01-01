Charity Adule on target as Osasuna hold Eibar

The Nigerian put up a fine display as the Gunsmiths were held to a draw in their second pre-season game on Sunday evening

Charity Adule scored the only goal of the match for Eibar as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna in Sunday evening's Spanish pre-season friendly match.

The former Nigeria U20 striker joined the Spanish outfit from Kazakhstan side BIIK Kazygurt in January 2019 and scored 10 goals in 13 games to help them earn a first top-flight promotion since 2011.

The 26-year-old played with South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana in Eibar's 2-1 defeat to Espanyol in a friendly on Wednesday, as they commenced their build-up to the new season on a losing note.

She also made a second-half appearance as Kgatlana started the second warm-up encounter in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Logrono as Sara Navarro scored the opener and only goal for Eibar.

On Sunday evening, she scored the opener for Eibar against Reto Iberdrola side Osasuna, but the visitors levelled matters just before the half time break to ensure both teams shared the spoils in Zubip.

Iker Dorronsoro's side will continue their preparations when they feature in a pre-season tournament, Euskal Herria Kopa 2020, which will also involve Osasuna, Athletic Club and Real Zaragoza.

Eibar will engage Primera Iberdrola rivals Athletic in the semi-final of the four-team competition in Lezama on Wednesday.

The winner of the match will take on Wednesday's winner between Osasuna and Real Zaragoza in the final in Amorebieta on Sunday.

With the 2020-21 Spanish Iberdrola season set to start on October 4, Eibar will launch their top-flight campaign against Real Betis.