Chan 2022: When is the African Nations Championship draw? Everything you need to know

The group-stage draw for the African Nations Championship 2022 is just around the corner and qualified countries will learn their fates.

Some of the continent's best national teams will be represented in Algeria, but what sort of group could they end up in?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the group-stage draw and more.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE DRAW?

The draw for the 2022 African Nations Championship takes place at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT) on Saturday, October 1. The ceremony will be held at Algiers' beautiful architectural building, the Opera House.