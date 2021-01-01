Chan 2021: Uganda’s Lwaliwa 'fit, ready for Togo showdown’

The skipper missed the opener when the Cranes collected just a point in a stalemate against Rwanda

Uganda captain Halid Lwaliwa has confirmed he is ready for the African Nations Championship game against Togo on Friday.

The defender missed the Group C opener against Rwanda but is now fit and stated it is upon coach Johnathan McKinstry to decide on whether he will start or not.

“I am back and training well,” the Vipers SC’s captain told Fufa’s website.

“The decision to select me for the game is in the hands of the coach.

“However, I am fit and ready to play. Our character that brought us to the Chan finals is still vibrant and intact. We shall stick to that as a team to get results.

"We didn’t get what we desired for on Monday but we also know that we must improve.”

Meanwhile, Saidi Kyeyune has stressed the need for the Cranes to remain focused especially after only drawing 0-0 against Amavubi.

“The coach has kept telling us to play as a team to get the desired result in the next game,” Kyeyune told the same portal.

“We dropped points on the first day but there is room for improvement and that is what we are doing during the training sessions. The senior players will keep guiding the young talents in the squad but they need to remain focused and take every opportunity while at this stage.

“They need to know the value of being here as it helps the team and players improve every time they are on the pitch.”

As McKinstry welcomes back Lwaliwa, he would be forced to draft a starting XI without Milton Karisa, who were injured while turning out against Rwanda.

“It is unfortunate that Karisa had to come out early in that game where we had a bright start against Rwanda,” the coach said earlier.

“He had a good run during the mini-tournament in Doula. The medical team has done a wonderful job and will monitor the situation in the next few days.

“As we welcome back our captain Lwaliwa, it is unfortunate that Karisa will not be available for selection on Friday. The medical team will keep assessing his fitness levels and report back.

“We shall miss him but it is an opportunity for others to step in and show what they can do.”

Togo, just like Uganda, will be looking for their opening win as they were beaten 1-0 by Morocco.