Chan 2021: Rwanda wary of Morocco’s set-piece threat – Mashami

The Amavubi tactician admits they will face a tough task of beating the Atlas Lions in their second group match on Monday

Rwanda coach Vincent Mashami has confessed they face a tough African Nations Championship match against Morocco in Cameroon on Friday.

The East African nation will face their North African counterparts in their second Group C match at the 30,000-seater Stade de la Réunification seeking to get a win and keep alive their hopes of making it from the group stage.

Rwanda started the tournament with a 0-0 draw against neighbours Uganda while Morocco beat Togo 1-0 to take control of the group.

More teams

Amavubi coach Mashami has now admitted they will face a tough game against Morocco whom he said are very strong from set-pieces.

“It will be a tough game,” Mashami said as quoted by New Times. “Morocco have good players who are comfortable and very dangerous in their playing style. They are also strong in set-pieces, but we have studied their game and we are well-prepared for any situation.”

Mashami is, however, confident they will be playing for a win and will approach the game as a final.

“Win for us is very important,” Mashami continued. “We will be playing to get all the points, so we have to approach the game as the final.”

Rwanda are yet to beat Morocco in their previous three meetings, with their last win against them coming in 2008 when they won 3-1 during the 2010 World Cup qualifier staged in Kigali.

The two teams have also met in this competition, at the group stage in 2016, when the Atlas Lions hammered Rwanda 4-1.

Article continues below

Ahead of the clash, Rwanda have suffered a blow after it emerged midfielder Eric Nsabimana has been ruled out of the competition after suffering a muscle strain injury during the opener against Uganda.

The injury was confirmed by the team’s doctor Patrick Rutamu, who told the same publication: “Nsabimana has suffered a muscle strain in his right leg and he will be out for at least two weeks. It is not a bad injury but we don’t think he will heal and be part of the team even if they go very far.”

His absence will see the likes of Rachid Kalisa, Olivier Niyonzima, Eric Ngendahimana, Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana, and Jean Bosco Ruboneka get a starting role against Morocco.