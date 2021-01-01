Chan 2021: McKinstry warns Uganda how they should not get punished against Togo

The Cranes and The Sparrowhawks will battle in Group C’s second game as they are both looking for vital points

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has stated they are looking at solutions against Togo in their second African Nations Championship game.

The Cranes – who drew 0-0 against Rwanda in Group C’s opener – need a win against Togo if they are to keep their hopes alive of a place in the next phase.

Togo were defeated by Morocco in their respective encounter and that makes the Friday clash even more important in terms of survival for both sides.

“We know both teams provide different challenges and we must get solutions,” Mckinstry told Fufa website. “We know Togo will come into the game looking to improve as well but we feel that we have solutions for the game against Togo.

“Togo play differently from Rwanda. The boys look confident ahead of the match with Togo but we shall make small adjustments going into this game.

“Togo will present a different challenge from Rwanda but we don’t want to give them their rhythm in the game. If we do that, we shall be punished.

“The session on Thursday night will give us a true picture of what we want to do on Friday.

The Northern Ireland tactician confirmed they will miss Milton Karisa but defender Halid Lwaliwa is set to be available.

“It is unfortunate that Karisa had to come out early in that game where we had a bright start against Rwanda,” he added. “He had a good run during the Mini Tournament in Doula. The medical team has done a wonderful job and will monitor the situation in the next few days.

“As we welcome back our captain Lwaliwa, it is unfortunate that Karisa will not be available for selection on Friday. The medical team will keep assessing his fitness levels and report back.

“We shall miss him but it is an opportunity for others to step in and show what they can do.

“In the current situation where it is for the rest of the teams in the tournament playing after every three days, we have got to find the balance between the technical and tactical part that you want to do on the field.”

The Sparrowhawks and the Cranes will pay at 22:00 after Morocco and Rwanda have clashed.