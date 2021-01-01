Chan 2021: Kenyan referees Waweru & Cheruiyot to officiate Morocco vs Mali final

Kenyan referee Peter Waweru will be the referee as defending champions Morocco take on Mali in the final of the African Nations Championship at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on Sunday.

It is the first major final the Jomo Kenyatta University lecturer will be officiating and his second in the Chan competition after overseeing Mali eliminating Congo in the quarter-final played at the same venue.

The East African will be assisted by another Kenyan in Gilbert Cheruiyot who will serve as the first assistant referee. Just like Waweru, Cheruiyot served in the same capacity as the Eagles of Mali eliminated the Red Devils in the last eight.

"It is a huge milestone and it shows you how far we have come as a country," Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa told Goal.

"It is a motivation for Kenyan referees and a joy for all of us. The two guys [Waweru and Cheruiyot] have worked really hard to be where they are and I want to assure all football lovers in the country that the way is only up.

"We will continue to support the referees and make sure we have representation in subsequent tournaments."

"We are on the right track and not only the refereeing issue, as we want to make sure everything is done correctly so that we keep our place at the top."

Carine Atezambong Fomo will be the second assistant referee while Alioum Alioum will be the fourth official.

The Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be Bamlak Tessema Weyesa of Ethiopia, Zambian Janny Sikazwe and Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue of Cameroon.

Morocco stormed into the final on February 3 after a 4-0 win over hosts Cameroon, to set a date with West African heavyweights.

Soufiane Rahimi scored a brace for the Atlas Lions at Limbe Stadium with other goals coming from Soufiane Bouftini and Mohammed Ali Bemammer.

At Japoma Stadium in Douala, on the same day, the Eagles advanced to the final after a 5-4 win in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw in regulation and extra time.

In the shootout, Morlaye Sylla failed to get the ball into the back of the net, giving Mamadou Coulibaly a chance to send substitute goalkeeper Sekouba Camara the wrong way and ensure the Eagles reached the final.