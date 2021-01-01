Chan 2021: ‘Kajoba suspension was a big mistake’ – Mwesigwa after Uganda elimination

The veteran goalkeeping coach was sent away from the camp before the competition started for allegedly breaking coronavirus protocols

Former Uganda captain Andy Mwesigwa has faulted the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) for suspending Fred Kajoba just before the African Nations Championship began in Cameroon.

Kajoba was suspended for a failure to adhere to the coronavirus protocols while the team was in a pre-Chan camp and Mwesigwa has said his release ended up affecting the Cranes.

“I think sending away coach Kajoba was a very big mistake administratively,” Mwesigwa said as was quoted by Football256.

“Why do I say so? Because he’s not only a goalkeeper’s coach of the national team, he’s like an assistant coach because he’s a full coach at Vipers SC.

“So, when he comes to the national team, as a goalkeeper’s coach, he does provide the extra bit of even assisting the head coach as an assistant coach.

“His department is defence because goalkeeping is part of defending and to me, sending him away at that last moment also affected us.”

Kajoba has been Uganda’s goalkeeping coach for over 10 years and took part in the previous four Chan editions.

Uganda, who were fighting for a maiden appearance in the knockout stage of the competition, ended up bowing out after a dismal performance.

They opened the campaign with a 0-0 draw against Rwanda before losing the subsequent matches to Togo and Morocco.

In an earlier interview, the Vipers head coach stated how Uganda can push their Cham ambitions successfully in the next editions.

“We have to sit down as a country to look for the problem and then get possible solutions,” Kajoba sad. “We need to look into our league and see whether everything is moving well.

“According to my experience, more serious countries organise symposiums to realise where they might have gone wrong after every tournament to find possible solutions.

“Bodies like Fifa, Caf always organise the symposiums to find out what went well or didn’t go to plan and they try to improve here and there.

“But for Uganda’s case when we came back from Sudan in 2011, we just sat back and waited for the 2014 edition.”

Even though the Cranes bowed out at the preliminary stage, URA FC midfielder Saidi Kyeyune was signed by El-Merreikh for a good individual show in Cameroon.