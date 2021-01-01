Chan 2021: How Tanzania lost to Zambia in Group D opener - Matola

Taifa Stars will play Namibia next hoping to bounce back from their initial loss

Tanzania assistant coach Selemani Matola believes his charges were punished by Zambia in Group D's Chan game owing to their minor mistakes.

On Tuesday, second-half goals from Collins Sikombe and Emmanuel Chabula ensured Chipolopolo became the first team to score more than one goal in Cameroon. The interim Simba SC coach is optimistic the team will get a favourable outcome in their next game.

"We played very well only that minor mistakes we committed were advantageously used by our opponents," Matola said as quoted by Daily News.

"We got some chances to equalise like the one missed by Ditram Nchimbi, but in the end, the final results were not good to us."

Did Taifa Stars miss experience in the biennial competition?

"That is not the reason because each player who featured had a great match and what we ought to do now is to thoroughly prepare for our next clash," Selemani concluded.

Defender Shomari Kapombe says the team lost concentration after the pause, leading to the two goals conceded. But he is confident the technical team has identified the mistakes and the team will improve in the next game against Namibia.

"I believe that the technical bench has identified the weak areas we displayed and will use them to make the team stronger in our upcoming tie so that we can win and revive hopes of sailing into the next round," the defender said.

"In the first half, our performance was great and we dominated the match but in the second half, we lost concentration thereby enabling [Zambia] to score two goals. But the most important thing is to do well in our next battle."

His sentiments were echoed by fellow player Baraka Majogoro who also appreciated the coach for trusting him.

"I am thankful to the coach for trusting me to play in this crucial match of the competition. I hope that my performance in the next game will double to stamp the much needed victory."

Guinea, who defeated Namibia 3-0, lead Group D on goal difference with Chipolopolo coming in second. Tanzania are third while Namibia are at the bottom.