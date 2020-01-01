Chan 2020: Uganda rolled out programmes to keep players fit - McKinstry

The team had to break their residential camp after Caf cancelled the biennial African tournament on March 17

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has revealed the players have been given training programmes to help them remain fit after the cancellation of the African Nations Championship (Chan) residential camp.

McKinstry and his provisional squad had been in camp for 17 days preparing for both Chan and the postponed tri-nation tournament. They had to break the residential camp following the postponement of the two tournaments due to coronavirus scare.

The three-nation tournament was rescheduled to March 24-28 but might not take place at all as football activities in the country have been banned for the next 32 days.

“We have distributed to players personal training programmes after assessing on an individual basis what they need and where the improvements can be made. The training programmes are to be done at home so that they remain in good conditions,” McKinstry told Fufa TV.

“We have got our WhatsApp groups where we always have a conversation where, tactically, they get almost things to review and that will be ongoing.

“In the last 17 days, we have learned a lot about these players and so education both tactical and physical will continue even when we are away from the camp.”

The 34-year-old coach stated he was impressed by the overall behaviour of his players as they trained together before the Chan competition was postponed by Caf.

“The enthusiasm, hard work and mental preparedness were incredible and it shows me we have got a group of players who are strong. They are focused on themselves as individuals and as a team,” added McKinstry.

McKinstry had picked injured KCCA FC goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, who was racing against time to be fit for the biennial tournament, but the coach said he was never worried by injury cases as they are part of football.

Halid Lwaliwa and Karim Watambala were the other players who were called up while injured but Mike Mutyaba had been completely ruled out.

“Injuries are part and parcel of football and the tournament postponement mean the players who were injured in recent UPL games might heal and come back. But in football, you never get everything you want at the same time,” stated the coach.

“Regardless of who is available or not, I have said before Uganda have enough talent that when one is injured there are another 10 players ready to compete for the same position.”

McKinstry believes his charges will be ready for Chan when Caf reveals the new dates for the tournament set to be hosted in Cameroon.

“When the tournament goes ahead finally, I think we will be ready,” he concluded.

“We feel the group we have now are well-placed to go and perform better to showcase Uganda's football to the international audience.”

Uganda, as well as champions Morocco, West African nation Togo and the Cecafa member Rwanda, are in Group C of the 2020 Chan tournament.