Chan 2020: Uganda pooled with Morocco as Tanzania draw Zambia

The Cranes and Stars have a target of going past the group stage in the bi-annual competition

The draw of the 2020 Chan competition has been conducted in Cameroon with Uganda and Tanzania falling into Group C and D respectively.

2019 Cecafa Challenge Cup champions Cranes have been pooled with Rwanda, Togo and Morocco while Taifa Stars will have to deal with Zambia, Guinea, and Namibia.

The two top teams from the four groups will qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament which will be played on April 4-25.

There we have it, the results of the #TotalCHAN2020 draw! 🤩



Which group stands out for you? 👀 pic.twitter.com/P7HWAmap0I — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 17, 2020

This will be the fifth time Cranes will be playing in the competition but they have never gone past the group stage. For Taifa Stars, this will be the second time they are taking part in the second-tier competition after achieving the fete about 10 years ago.

After helping the team to qualify, Tanzania coach Etienne Ndayiragijje assured the fans they will be giving their best to ensure they register positive results.

"We thank God for making a return to Chan, and we will do good preparations to ensure we go past the initial stage. It is a competitive tournament and we want to show we have what it takes to be among the best in the continent."

The first match will be between hosts Cameroon against Zimbabwe.