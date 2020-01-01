Chan 2020: Uganda need technically gifted players - Mutebi

The former international believes more should be done for Cranes to perform well in Africa's second-tier competition

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi believes a lot needs to be done for Uganda players if they are to perform well in Chan 2020.

Cranes, who will be making their fifth appearance in the competition, are in Group C alongside defending champions Morocco, neighbours Rwanda and Togo. The former national team coach states the players are lacking technical awareness in football and something ought to be done.

"There is a lot that needs to be done, the players need to understand the game better," Mutebi is quoted by Kawowo.

"We need more technically gifted players in the modern game. Talent alone today does not win matches. You [media] tend to hype and praise these players but they are not good enough. Look at Zaga [Vipers midfielder Frank Tumwesigye], where is he? Stunted. Something special needs to be done."

The tactician has asked all the stakeholders to work together in improving the players ahead of the competition to be played in Cameroon on April 4-25th.

"As coaches, we have the duty of organizing and preparing these players. It is our joint responsibility, with us club coaches and the national team coaches," Mutebi concluded.

Cranes have never gone past the group stages in the competition.