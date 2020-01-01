Chan 2020: Uganda coach McKinstry gives nod to Tri-Nation Tournament

The Northern Irishman has welcomed the idea to play against top African nations ahead of the Chan competition in Cameroon

Uganda coach Johnny McKinstry has welcomed Fufa’s idea of a Tri-Nation Tournament, which Uganda will host as part of preparations for the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan).

According to Fufa, the three-nation preparatory event, due on March 17-21, will involve Uganda, Zambia, and Mali.

The Northern Irishman has now stated the tournament will act as a litmus test for the Cranes ahead of the bigger tournament, which is limited to only home-based players.

More teams

“Zambia and Mali are one of the top footballing nations in Africa. It is a good idea by Fufa because I feel the two nations can give us a better gauging of our strength as we head into the final tournament in Cameroon,” McKinstry is quoted by New Vision.



McKinstry has already named a 34-man provisional squad for the Chan competition to be held in Cameroon and he expects all the summoned players to report to camp on Sunday and begin training on Monday at Gems Cambridge International School, Butabika in Kampala.



The Gems pitch is fitted with floodlights, which will be an ideal training ground for the Cranes.



“We plan to train at Gems Cambridge International School, an area we feel will give us a good atmosphere and on top of that it has a good green pitch,” McKinstry continued.



“It also has floodlights which I want the boys to get used to because the games in Cameroon will be played at night."

In the Chan competition, Uganda will face defending champions Morocco, Togo and neighbours Rwanda in Group C.



The Cranes qualified for Chan after ejecting Somalia and Burundi at the preliminary stage.



Uganda will be hoping for an improved performance after failing to come out of the groups in the last four editions they have participated in.

The provisional Cranes squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago, Joel Mutakubwa, Alionzi Nafian, Saidi Keni, Edwin Kiwanuka.

Article continues below

Defenders: Mustafa Kizza, Derrick Ndahiro, Paul Willa, Herbert Achai, Paul Willa, Ashraf Mandela, Geoffrey Wasswa, Halid Lwaliwa, Mbowa Patrick, John Revita, Mustafa Mujuzi.

Midfielders: Shafik Kagimu, Saidi Kyeyune, Bright Anukani, Paul Mucureezi, Mike Mutyaba, Karim Watambala, Hassan Ssenyonjo, David Owori, Ibrahim Orit, Julius Poloto.

Forwards: Samson Kigozi, Viane Ssekajugo, Milton Karisa, Joachim Ojera, Fahad Bayo, Steven Mukwala, Cromwell Rwothomio, Brian Aheebwa