Chan 2020: Lukwago & three players miss training as Uganda start preparation

The Cranes have embarked on training as they prepare for the competition set aside for local-based players

Four players did not show up for training as Uganda started their preparation for the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) finals.

KCCA FC goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, John Revita, and Halid Lwaliwa were not part of Monday’s training session held at the GEMS Cambridge International School in Butabika.

Also missing out from training was KCCA left back Mustafa Kizza, who reports indicates is out of the country.

According to Kawowo Sports, Lukwago, Revita, and Lwaliwa were summoned to the provisional squad of 34-players while still injured and had missed a couple of games for their respective clubs.

Uganda coach Johnny McKinstry was impressed with the team’s first training session despite missing the services of the four players.

“It has been a good first day,” McKinstry is quoted by Kawowo Sports. “We got all the players in last night for their medical check-ups and everyone registered plus.

“We had a team meeting to outline our expectations for the coming weeks and everyone was clear about what we are looking for. We have four to five weeks until the tournament kicks off so it will be a step by step process.

“Obviously some of these boys were part of our group in the Cecafa tournament so they are ahead in terms of our playing mode.

“We have 14 players who haven’t worked with me as a coach before so they have to learn something in terms of how to play.”

Uganda is in Group C with defending champions Morocco, debutants Togo and regional rivals Rwanda. The Chan tournament will be hosted in Cameroon from April 4 to 25.