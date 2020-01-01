Chan 2020: Kizza joins Uganda camp as Mutyaba ruled out

The Cranes have received good news after the KCCA keeper trained ahead of the tournament for local-based players

Uganda received mixed news after two players reported to residential training while another has been ruled out of the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) finals.

Dependable left-back Mustafa Kizza and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago joined the Cranes camp on Monday and trained with the rest of the squad at Gems International school in Butabika ahead of the tournament set to be held in Cameroon in April.

Lukwago, who turns out for Ugandan champions Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC), was involved in full training while Halid Lwaliwa and Karim Watambala continued with specialised sessions.

More teams

Meanwhile, Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has 34 players in camp but he is likely to miss experienced Mike Mutyaba during the tournament.

Mutyaba missed training on Monday to undergo medical tests after feeling unwell on Sunday. The player will be under supervision by both his club KCCA and the Cranes medical team until the final results of the tests are provided.

“Mike [Mutyaba] reported to us on Saturday that he wasn’t feeling well,” McKinstry said in a statement published on Fufa official website. “The doctor in camp took initial tests but it was decided that the player goes for further tests in hospital.

"With the insurance that players have, it has given us the chance to conduct other tests which have been completed but there is one more test to be done in conjunction with KCCA.

Article continues below

“At the moment it is unfortunate we are ruling Mutyaba out of the Chan tournament on the advice of the medical team.

"KCCA and Fufa will continue to monitor the situation as we focus on the player’s full recovery.”

Uganda are drawn in Group C, alongside Rwanda, Togo and the defending champions Morocco.