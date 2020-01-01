Chan 2020: KCCA FC’s Gift Ali gutted after Uganda snub

The gifted midfielder has talked for the first time after being snubbed by the Cranes ahead of the competition in Cameroon

Gift Ali has talked for the first time after he was snubbed by Uganda ahead of the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) 2020 finals.

The Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) midfielder was among the players who were overlooked as coach Johnny McKinstry named a provisional squad of 34-players ahead of the competition to be staged in Cameroon.

Ali has now stated he was disappointed not to make it to the squad but insists the door is still open and he won’t give up on working hard to earn a selection.

“I was disappointed but then respect to the technical team because they know who is best at what and from the players they called, I think they deserve it,” Ali is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“The disappointment part is part of the game, you win some, you lose some but the door remains open, I know I will be summoned one day.”

The former Proline and Police midfielder also believes the players summoned for Chan preparations deserve to be there and he wishes them well.

“As a player, the dream is to represent my country. For me to attain that, I really have to work hard but it’s not up to me to call the team,” Ali continued.

Uganda will face defending champions Morocco, Togo and neighbours Rwanda in Group C.

The Cranes qualified for Chan after ejecting Somalia and Burundi at the preliminary stage.

Uganda will be hoping for an improved performance after failing to come out of the groups in the last four editions they have participated in.

The provisional Cranes squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago, Joel Mutakubwa, Alionzi Nafian, Saidi Keni, Edwin Kiwanuka.

Defenders: Mustafa Kizza, Derrick Ndahiro, Paul Willa, Herbert Achai, Paul Willa, Ashraf Mandela, Geoffrey Wasswa, Halid Lwaliwa, Mbowa Patrick, John Revita, Mustafa Mujuzi.

Midfielders: Shafik Kagimu, Saidi Kyeyune, Bright Anukani, Paul Mucureezi, Mike Mutyaba, Karim Watambala, Hassan Ssenyonjo, David Owori, Ibrahim Orit, Julius Poloto.

Forwards: Samson Kigozi, Viane Ssekajugo, Milton Karisa, Joachim Ojera, Fahad Bayo, Steven Mukwala, Cromwell Rwothomio, Brian Aheebwa.