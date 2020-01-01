Chan 2020: I want to work hard and earn a slot in the Uganda squad – Lukwago

The KCCA custodian says he will have to fight with other keepers in camp to earn a slot in the final Cranes squad for Chan

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) custodian Charles Lukwago has stated he is yet to make the Uganda squad for the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) finals.

Despite being named in the provisional squad for the tournament to be held in Cameroon in April by coach Johnny McKinstry, Lukwago insists he will continue to work very hard to so as to catch his eye and make the final squad.

“I can’t say I am ready for Chan because the coach has not selected his final squad yet,” Lukwago told reporters on Tuesday after a training session.

“But all I can say is now I am available in training and am competing with the rest of the goalkeepers and I just have to compete and continue to work hard on my recovery so that I can catch the eyes of the coach and that is the hope.

“The good news is that today [Tuesday] is my second day in full training and I am looking good and flexible and no pain from my previous injury.”

On Tuesday, coach McKinstry confirmed that Uganda will miss the services of John Revita, Viane Ssekajugo, and Mike Mutyaba in the competition which is meant for local-based players.

Ssekajugo and Revita have sat out training since they were summoned while Mutyaba’s fitness worries started on Saturday after training the whole week.

Sekajugo was injured in Wakiso Giants 2-1 win over Maroons and although he returned for the game against Busoga United a week later, he got off after just sixteen minutes.

Revita suffered a knee injury as KCCA lost 2-1 away to URA and has missed all his club games since then.

Uganda are drawn in Group C, alongside Rwanda, Togo and the defending champions Morocco.