Chan 2020: 'Each passing day, I feel better' - Uganda's Lukwago

The goalkeeper was named in the provisional squad by the Cranes head coach even after getting injured before during a club assignment

Uganda and KCCA FC goalkeeper Charles Lukwago has revealed he feels better every day as he tries to recover and participate in the African Nations Championship (Chan) in Cameroon.

Lukwago has been racing to recover from an arm injury he sustained during his duty with the Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions.

He was picked by the national team head coach Johnathan McKinstry with the hope he will heal and help the Cranes in the continental competition in April 2020.

“I feel better but I can’t say I don’t feel any pain but it is reducing. Each passing day I feel better and I only hope I keep getting better,” Lukwago told Daily Monitor.

The 25-year-old custodian missed the first week of Cranes training at Gems Cambridge International School but has started doing individual training with the club's physiotherapist.

“Right now, I’m only focused on full recovery, to be fit for selection and see how I can help the team. With the work, we are doing behind the scenes with the doctor, I’m not surprised I’m back early,” continued Lukwago.

“Of course, the first days can be scary when it comes to committing towards the affected arm but you go on overcoming this with more sessions.”

The team's goalkeeper training coach Fred Kajoba hopes to have Lukwago fit before departing for Cameroon as he is the most experienced goalkeeper among the local-based ones.

“We are happy because we were expecting him to start training in two weeks,” Kajoba told the same publication.

“He is our most experienced goalkeeper and it’s important that we have him fit. We are confident he will travel but we won’t force it [playing the opening match].

“The other boys in the camp are doing well and anyone can step in.”

At the camp, Kajoba has been involved with training Joel Mutakubwa of Kyetume FC, Godwin Kiwanuka of Bright Stars, SC Villa's Saidi Kieni and Nafian Alionz of URA FC.

Uganda, who are in Group C alongside champions Morocco, neighbours Rwanda and Western African nation Togo, will start their campaign on April 6 against Amavubi.

On April 10, McKinstry will lead his charges against Togo before concluding preliminary fixtures on April 14 against Morocco.