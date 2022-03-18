Champions League quarter-finals: Chelsea land Real Madrid, Liverpool play Benfica and Man City handed Atletico

Reigning European champions Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2021-22 Champions League, while Liverpool have been handed a showdown with Benfica.

Elsewhere in the last eight, Manchester City will take on Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich must make their way past Villarreal.

All of the teams still involved at this stage of the competition are hoping to make their way to the final at Stade de France on May 28 – with that contest having been moved from Saint Petersburg in Russia.

2021-22 Champions League quarter-final draw in full

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Man City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

Chelsea claimed the grand prize in 2021 when overcoming domestic rivals Manchester City in the final, with Kai Havertz netting the only goal of the game.

They made their way past Real Madrid in the semi-finals 12 months ago and will need to repeat those heroics against the 13-time winners and a side that saw Karim Benzema hit top form when downing Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round if they are to successfully defend their crown.

The first leg of that encounter will take place at Santiago Bernabeu, despite Chelsea being drawn out first, as the two Madrid sides cannot play at home on the same day and Atletico get priority as La Liga title holders.

The Rojiblancos have their own meeting with Premier League opposition to contend with as, after dumping Manchester United out in the last-16, they are set to lock horns with Manchester City and former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool are the third English side still in the running for Champions League glory this season, and Jurgen Klopp’s side face Portuguese foes in Benfica.

The Reds remain in the hunt for a possible quadruple this season and will be desperate to their hands on a seventh European cup.

Bayern Munich are also chasing down triumph No 7 and, with Robert Lewandowski in prolific form again this season, will believe they can overcome Villarreal.

When will the 2021-22 Champions League quarter-finals take place?

The first legs of the Champions League quarter-finals will be held on April 5 and 6, with the return legs taking place a week later.

The draw for the semi-finals have also taken place, with a path being mapped out to the final in Paris.

The winners of Chelsea’s meeting with Real Madrid will face either Atletico or Man City in the last four – meaning that there could be a derby at that stage or a repeat of last season’s final.

On the other side of the draw, Liverpool or Benfica will take on Villarreal or Bayern.

