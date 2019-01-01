Champions League last 16: Qualified teams, draw & when do the matches take place?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the qualifiers for the knockout stage of UEFA's premier club tournament

The 2019-20 Champions League group stage concludes in December, but a number of teams have already booked their place in the knockout stage.

We've seen some interesting match-ups and surprising results already and most of the 32 clubs involved remain in with a chance of progression.

Things will begin to shape up more comprehensively in late November and the identity of 16 teams which will feature in first knockout round will be known before Christmas.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the last 16 of the 2019-20 Champions League including when the draw is, qualified teams and more.

Which teams have qualified for Champions League last 16?

After matchday four, three teams had booked their place in the last 16 of the 2019-20 Champions League. They are: Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

More teams will join them following the conclusion of games on matchday five and matchday six, which will occur on November 26/27 and December 10/11 respectively.

Group Winners (seeded) Runners up (unseeded) Qualified (seeding TBC) A Paris Saint-Germain B Bayern Munich C D Juventus E F G H

In Group A, Real Madrid are best placed to join PSG in the knockout stage, while Tottenham will hope to join Bayern Munich from Group B.

Manchester City lead the way in Group C with Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb chasing them, while Atletico Madrid are close to joining Juventus from Group D.

Group E's strongest candidates for the last 16 are the reigning champions Liverpool and Serie A giants Napoli. Red Bull Salzburg have an outside chance, but Genk cannot qualify.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter are in a three-way fight for the two qualification places in Group F, with Slavia Prague still in with a chance if results go their way.

The apparent favourites to progress from Group G are RB Leipzig and Lyon, but it remains very close with Zenit and Benfica still in with a chance too.

Ajax, Chelsea and Valencia are locked in a battle for qualification from Group H, with Lille mathematically unable to progress.

When is the draw for Champions League last 16?

The draw for the 2019-20 Champions League last 16 is scheduled to take place on December 16, 2019.

It will be held at UEFA headquarters in the Swiss municipality of Nyon, which lies on the shores of Lake Geneva.

The draw will come roughly a week after the final group matches are played and UEFA will confirm a time in due course.

Group winners will be seeded and the runners up will be unseeded.

Teams from the same group cannot be drawn against one another. Likewise, teams from the same national association cannot be drawn against one another.

When will the Champions League last-16 games take place?

The fixtures for the 2019-20 Champions League last 16 will be played in February 2020.

The first legs will take place on February 18 and 19. The second legs will then be played on February 25 and 26.

How can I watch the Champions League last-16 draw?

The draw for the Champions League last 16 will be available to stream live online using UEFA's website.

UEFA's broadcast partners are also likely to show the draw in full online and on TV, while rolling news channels will bring viewers the draw as it happens.

If you can't stream or watch the draw online or on television, you can check in with Goal or follow Goal's official Twitter pages for updates.

