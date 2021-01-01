Champions League last 16: 2020-21 matches, schedule, UK & U.S. TV channels and live streams

Everything you need to know about the upcoming knockout round games, including which channels, when they're on and more

Champions League action returns for 2021, with games taking place in February and March as the last-16 stage of the competition approaches.

Bundesliga and La Liga teams account for half of the competitors at this point in the tournament, with the rest being drawn from Serie A, the Premier League, Ligue 1 and the Primeira Liga.

Goal brings you all you need to know about when this season's Champions League last-16 games are with the full schedule, as well as how to watch live on TV in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

Champions League 2020-21 last 16 fixtures

Fixture 1st leg 2nd leg Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City Feb 24 Mar 16 Lazio vs Bayern Munich Feb 23 Mar 17 Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Feb 23 Mar 17 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Feb 16 Mar 10 Porto vs Juventus Feb 17 Mar 9 Barcelona vs PSG Feb 16 Mar 10 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund Feb 17 Mar 9 Atalanta vs Real Madrid Feb 24 Mar 16

This season's Champions League knockout stage has thrown up some fascinating ties, with the showdown between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain perhaps being the pick of the round.

Reigning champions Bayern Munich must overcome Italian side Lazio if they are to continue their title defence, while Jurgen Klopp goes head-to-head with Julian Nagelsmann as Liverpool play RB Leipzig.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal as Juventus take on Porto, while his former club Real Madrid face a difficult task in the form of swashbuckling Atalanta.

Thomas Tuchel's first big test as Chelsea boss comes against Atletico Madrid, while Borussia Dortmund have been paired with La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Pep Guardiola's quest to win a European crown with Manchester City continues with a difficult double-header against German side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Champions League last 16: UK TV channels & live streams

BT Sport has the rights to broadcast Champions League games in the United Kingdom.

All games are being shown on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 3, as well as BT Sport Live, the network's streaming platform.

You can see all the games and corresponding TV channels below.

First leg

Date Match UK TV channel / stream Kick-off (GMT) Feb 16 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live 8pm Feb 16 Barcelona vs PSG BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live 8pm Feb 17 Porto vs Juventus BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live 8pm Feb 17 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live 8pm Feb 23 Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live 8pm Feb 23 Lazio vs Bayern Munich BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live 8pm Feb 24 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live 8pm Feb 24 Atalanta vs Real Madrid BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live 8pm

Second leg

Date Match UK TV channel / stream Kick-off (GMT) Mar 9 Juventus vs Porto BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live 8pm Mar 9 Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live 8pm Mar 10 Liverpool vs RB Leipzig BT Sport 2 / BT Sport Live 8pm Mar 10 PSG vs Barcelona BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Live 8pm Mar 16 Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach BT Sport TBC / BT Sport Live 8pm Mar 16 Real Madrid vs Atalanta BT Sport TBC / BT Sport Live 8pm Mar 17 Bayern Munich vs Lazio BT Sport TBC / BT Sport Live 8pm Mar 17 Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid BT Sport TBC / BT Sport Live 8pm

Champions League last 16: U.S. TV channels & live streams

CBS and Univision have the rights to broadcast Champions League games in the United States.

All games are being shown on CBS All Access, TUDN, Univision, Unimas and Galavision, as well as the networks' respective streaming platforms.

You can see all the games and corresponding TV channels below.

First leg

Date Match UK TV channel / stream Kick-off (ET) Feb 16 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool TUDN / Univision / CBS All Access / Galavision 3pm Feb 16 Barcelona vs PSG TUDN / Univision / CBS All Access 3pm Feb 17 Porto vs Juventus UniMas / TUDN / CBS All Access / Univision 3pm Feb 17 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund TUDN / Univision / CBS All Access / Galavision 3pm Feb 23 Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea UniMas / TUDN / CBS All Access / Univision 3pm Feb 23 Lazio vs Bayern Munich TUDN / Univision / CBS All Access / Galavision 3pm Feb 24 Borussia Monchengladbach vs Man City TUDN / Univision / CBS All Access / Galavision 3pm Feb 24 Atalanta vs Real Madrid UniMas / TUDN / CBS All Access / Univision 3pm

Second leg

Date Match UK TV channel / stream Kick-off (ET) Mar 9 Juventus vs Porto TUDN / CBS All Access 3pm Mar 9 Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla TUDN / CBS All Access 3pm Mar 10 Liverpool vs RB Leipzig TUDN / CBS All Access 3pm Mar 10 PSG vs Barcelona TUDN / CBS All Access 3pm Mar 16 Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach TUDN / CBS All Access 3pm Mar 16 Real Madrid vs Atalanta TUDN / CBS All Access 3pm Mar 17 Bayern Munich vs Lazio TUDN / CBS All Access 3pm Mar 17 Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid TUDN / CBS All Access 3pm

