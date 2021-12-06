Champions League: Hakimi rates PSG’s group stage performances

Paris Saint-Germain finishing as group runners-up in the Uefa Champions League is not a disappointment, according to Achraf Hakimi.

With a game left to play, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are four points behind Group A leaders Manchester City while they hold a four-point lead above RB Leipzig and Club Brugge.

They managed a record of two wins, two draws and a loss in five matches, however, Hakimi believes their group position has no effect on their mission in the tournament.

"It's not a disappointment,” Hakimi told the club’s website. “There are a lot of clubs who have managed to win the Champions League after finishing second in their group.

“Even if we're going to finish runners-up in the group, the aim is to go all the way, regardless of the opponent. The group winners can also come up against big teams. We must first think about Brugge and then about the Round of 16."

On Tuesday, PSG will host Club Brugge at Parc des Princes for the final group outing, but Hakimi does not see the encounter as revenge after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in September.

“The stakes are to win. It's a Champions League game, everyone wants to play those. It's the same objective as for every game. It's not a revenge match, but a new Champions League game," he continued.

“We want to enjoy the game, this competition. I had already played against Brugge with Dortmund, and they're a very good side with good players. They are very strong at home, and on Tuesday it'll be the same.

“They'll want to show the same quality. The match against Monaco? I'm only thinking about Tuesday's game. We'll see later for the one at the weekend."

The Morocco international moved to Paris from Inter Milan in July and he has contributed to the Parisians' fine run in Ligue 1 with his defensive and attacking qualities.

Article continues below

In addition to his defensive duty, Hakimi has a tally of three goals and two assists in 16 league appearances.

“I have started the season well and have had the chance to score some goals. But I'm a defender and my priority is to defend. But I also try to help the team going forward,” the two-time Caf Youth Player of the Year added.

“My main aim is to be good defensively and that our opponents don't score. For the moment it's going well. I'm adapting to the team, to my teammates, to the city, and I'm learning French."