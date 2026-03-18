Champions League battle: Como ‘knock out’ Roma; in the league, they’re neck and neck with Juventus

With their head-to-head victory over Roma, Como have taken a significant step towards the Champions League, effectively ruling the Giallorossi out of the race and setting up a head-to-head battle with Juventus for the final qualifying spot.





The betting analysts at Planetwin365 and Snai are convinced of this, offering odds of between 2.15 and 2.50 on Nico Paz and his teammates finishing in the top four – a further drop from the 2.75 quoted just a few days ago. Spalletti’s men, however, hold a slight advantage, with odds ranging from 1.85 to 2.25 after their last two consecutive wins have propelled them up the table, where they are now just one point behind Como in fourth place.Amidst all this, Roma seem almost out of the running: in the betting markets, Gasperini’s men are paying the price for a draw and two defeats in their last three matches, with odds of 3.50.





Conte’s Napoli, on the other hand, are virtually assured of a place in next season’s Champions League: the reigning Italian champions have won their last three matches and, crucially, are seeing the return of several key players, which is why they are seen as certain to secure fourth place at odds of 1.05.