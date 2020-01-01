‘Champions League will make or break Aguero’s legacy’ – Man City record breaker needs medal to join icons, says Richards

The former Blues defender is hoping to see the Argentine conquer Europe and admits replacing him will be “near impossible” when the day comes

Champions League efforts with Manchester City will “make or break” Sergio Aguero’s legacy, says Micah Richards, with the record-breaking Argentine considered to need European success in order to join the all-time greats.

The prolific South American is already assured of such a standing at the Etihad Stadium and throughout English football.

Another hat-trick against Aston Villa on Sunday has taken him above Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as the highest-scoring non-English player in Premier League history.

He also now has more match balls to his name than the great Alan Shearer, after recording the 12th treble of a remarkable stint at City.

Aguero has helped the Blues to title triumphs and domestic cup wins since arriving in 2011, but is still waiting on continental glory and Richards hopes to see the talented 31-year-old complete his medal collection before handing his current club the toughest of transfer posers.

“Replacing Aguero, when that moment comes, is going to be near impossible for City,” ex-Blues defender Richards told BBC Sport.

“His goal-scoring record is just incredible, and so is his attitude. For someone who is a genuine superstar, he is so humble - and he is the nicest man you will ever meet.

“A lot of superstars might be great talents on the pitch but can also be a bit difficult off it. With Aguero, both parts are spot on.

“With his talent and attitude, it was inevitable he would have so much success in the Premier League, and of course he has his moment in history here already because his goal that won the title in 2012 will never be forgotten.

“But when he does leave the club, I just hope he has got a Champions League winners' medal too, because that is the only thing he is missing at club level.

Article continues below

“Whether he wins it or not is not going to make or break his legacy as City's greatest ever striker, or his reputation as a player, because he has already achieved so much. But it would put him right up there with the greats, which is where he deserves to be.

“Can City triumph in Europe this year? Well, they are certainly good enough going forward to win it, and Aguero is just one of the reasons for that.”

City have made it through to the last 16 of this season’s Champions League, but have been handed the toughest of tests at that stage after being paired with 13-time winners Real Madrid.