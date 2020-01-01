Chama: Simba SC midfielder dedicates winning league trophy to fans

The Zambian player had a big thank you for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi fans for the support they accorded them this season

Simba SC player Clatous Chama has dedicated the Mainland Premier League trophy to the club fans after they played their last home match of the season on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi ended their home matches in emphatic fashion after hammering Alliance FC 5-1 in a match played at the National Stadium in Dar Salaam.

Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere, who is now almost assured of retaining the Golden Boot, notched a double to reach 22 goals while the other goals came from Luis Miquissone, Deo Kanda and Said Ndemla.

More teams

Simba were crowned the champions for the third season in a row and with six matches to spare after their closest challengers Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Azam FC failed to catch up with them.

The Zambian midfielder has now hailed the club fans for the fantastic atmosphere they give the players during matches and said they could not have achieved winning the title without them.

“What a way to call off the campaign,” Chama wrote on his social media pages. “We thank God for everything we have been able to achieve this season and most importantly our dearest fans who cheered us to the sun and rain.

“We couldn't achieve all these without for you guys; We have one trophy to bring home. Let’s all meet at Sumbawanga and claim what is rightfully ours. Thank you so much and we love you all.”

Simba were handed the trophy during their league match against Namungo FC at Majaliwa Stadium two weeks ago and they were yet to celebrate their latest success as they had a FA Cup match to handle against Yanga.

Simba managed to beat Yanga 4-1 and reach the final of the domestic cup where they will face Namungo on August 2 but before their match on Sunday, they paraded the trophy to the fans and also allowed them to take photos.

On Saturday, Simba information officer Haji Manara told Goal why they had decided to have the fans take photos with the trophy before their final league match in Dar es Salaam.

Article continues below

“We will have a photo session for fans with the trophy before our match against Alliance,” Manura told Goal.

“That will be the only way to appreciate our fans for the all-round support they accorded the team throughout the season, without the fans we could not have achieved winning the trophy three times in a row.”

Simba will now have two matches remaining, against Coastal Union at Mkwakwani in Tanga and Polisi Tanzania at Kilimanjaro Stadium.