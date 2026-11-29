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Fifth-placed Como welcome Juventus to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Sunday night aiming to extend a club-record Serie A start and maintain their five-point cushion over Luciano Spalletti's side. Ahead of kick-off, Cesc Fabregas hailed Juventus as one of Italy's most historic clubs and warned his players they must deliver "an almost perfect match."

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High-flying Como test record run against resurgent Juventus

Fifth-placed Como host Juventus at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Sunday (8:45 pm) in their third consecutive home outing, looking to build on a narrow UEFA Champions League win over AEK and last weekend's Serie A triumph against Cagliari.

Having collected 26 points from their opening 12 league matches—already a club top-flight record—Cesc Fabregas' side sit five points clear of Luciano Spalletti's Bianconeri, who arrive on the lakeshore fresh from beating Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League.

'To take all three points, we'll have to play an almost perfect match'

Despite beating Juventus 2-0 home and away last season, Fabregas expressed deep admiration for the Turin giants and stressed that Como must impose their own identity while leaning on the home atmosphere from the warm-up.

"Juventus are in a confident spell, scoring plenty of goals and performing at a very high level defensively. Sometimes they sit a little deeper in a mid-block, while at other times they press higher. We've prepared for both situations. To take all three points, we'll have to play an almost perfect match," Fabregas said. "I now focus more on our playing model and style of play than on preparing for individual matches. We always try to analyse our opponents, but I think we also have a big say in what happens on the pitch tomorrow. We need to have the personality to play our own game. Growing up in Spain, I always saw Juventus as one of Italy's most historic clubs. When Como face a team like this, the supporters can give us an extra edge. Tomorrow, I'd love to see the Sinigaglia at its best, right from the warm-up."

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Possession kings Como face free-scoring but injury-hit Juventus

Como enter Sunday leading Serie A for average possession (62%), passing accuracy (90%) and open-play sequences of 10 or more passes (264), spearheaded by Nico Paz—who has recorded 25 goals and 23 assists across all competitions since joining ahead of the 2024/25 season—while chasing a fifth consecutive home league clean sheet for the first time since 1985.

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Next matches COM Serie A 14:45 JUV

Juventus, meanwhile, boast 16 different goalscorers across all competitions and have netted four goals in each of their last two matches, yet Spalletti remains without injured Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Manuel Locatelli, Kamil Grabara, Pierre Kalulu and Nico Gonzalez, leaving in-form Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani to lead the line.

Crucial top-five implications on the shores of Lake Como

Victory for Como would mark four straight Serie A home wins—their best run since 1980—and open an eight-point gap over Juventus in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

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For Juventus, who have won eight of their 15 top-flight visits to Como and hold the division's lowest expected goals against tally (8.9), taking maximum points is vital to close the gap on the top five.