Celtic vs St Mirren: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Celtic against St.Mirren on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Celtic will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 matches when they face St.Mirren in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The hosts registered a commanding 4-0 win over St. Mirren in the Premiership less than a month ago. Since then they have further strengthened their position on the top of the table opening up a nine-point gap over second-placed Rangers.

They boast of a perfect home record in the league and have amassed 37 goals in the process. Now, Ange Postecoglou can shift his focus to the Cup fixture as this domestic trophy eluded him in the previous season.

Meanwhile, St.Mirren saw their three-match winning streak break when they lost to Hibernian at home in their last outing. They have struggled on the road in the league picking up just eight points from a possible 33. Taking on the league leaders at Celtic Park is another tough challenge, but Stephen Robinson would hope for a cup miracle to happen over the weekend.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Celtic vs St.Mirren : date & kick-off time

Game: Celtic vs St.Mirren Date: February 11, 2023 Kick-off: 5:30 pm GMT / 12:30 pm ET / 11:00 pm IST Venue: Celtic Park

How to watch Celtic vs St.Mirren on TV & live stream online

The match can be live-streamed on ESPN+ in the United States (UK).

Whereas, in the United Kingdom (UK) it will be broadcasted in Viaplay Sports 1 and will be live-streamed in Viaplay UK.

In India, there is no live coverage of the match.

Country TV channel Live stream US NA Espn+ UK Viaplay Sports 1 Viaplay UK India N/A N/A

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Celtic team news and squad Coach Postecoglou has a fully fit squad ahead of this tie. It would not be surprising if he sticks to the winning combination from the last game with new signing Oh Hyeon-gyu making a cameo appearance in the final quarter. Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Mooy, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maedae Position Players Goalkeepers Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard Defenders Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Johnston, Ralston. Midfielders Iwata, McGregor, Turnbull, O'Riley, Hatate, Mooy, McCarthy. Forwards Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota, Forrest, Haksabanovic, H. Oh St.Mirren team news and squad

The visitors will miss Jonah Ayunga with a knee injury. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

St.Mirren Possible XI: Carson; Strain, Fraser, Gogic, Dunne, Tanser; Kiltie, Baccus, O'Hara; Watt, Main