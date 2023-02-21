Celtic or Rangers? Which Scottish club has won the most major trophies?

Celtic have tasted plenty of success in recent years, but have they surpassed Rangers in major titles?

Celtic vs Rangers or the 'Old Firm Derby' is one of the most passionate club rivalries in the world, matching the intensity of the likes of El Clasico which is contested between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The rivalry dates back to 1888 when the two clubs met for the first time in a friendly match on May 28. Celtic won the clash 5-2.

So which team can claim to be the most successful side on Scottish soil, and how many trophies has each side won? GOAL takes a look.

Who has won the most titles in Scotland?

While Celtic have dominated the Scottish league in the last decade, winning it 10 times in the last 11 seasons, Rangers still have the edge when it comes to the number of league titles. The Blues have claimed the league 55 times, three more than their arch-rivals.

Overall, Rangers have won 117 major trophies compared to Celtic's tally of 113.

In Europe, the two teams have won a trophy each. Celtic won the European Cup (now Champions League) in the 1966/67 season while Rangers won the now defunct European Cup Winners' Cup in the 1971/72 season.

Getty Images

Rangers have also won the Scottish League 27 times, seven more than Celtic.

The Scottish Cup is the only trophy that The Bhoys have won more than Rangers. They have 40 titles, six more than their rivals.



Competition Rangers titles Celtic titles Scottish Premiership 55 52 Scottish Cup 34 40 Scottish League Cup 27 20 European Cup / Champions League 0 1 Cup Winners' Cup 1 0 Total 117 113

*Accurate as of February 21, 2023.