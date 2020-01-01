Celta Vigo's Yeboah declared 'not ready' for Ghana call-up

The 23-year-old speaks on his international ambitions after his time with the national youth teams

Celta Vigo attacker Yaw Yeboah has revealed has was not listed in CK Akonnor's first Ghana squad because he was deemed unprepared for the step-up.

The 23-year-old, who plays for Celta Vigo's B team, has been knocking on the doors of the Black Stars since breaking through at the 2015 Fifa U20 World Cup in New Zealand.

He was one of five players eliminated as former Ghana coach James Kwesi Appiah announced his 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

“It wasn’t too surprising I wasn’t invited for the Afcon qualifier against Sudan," Yeboah told Kumasi FM.

"I had the chance to talk to coach CK Akonnor and he told me I’m not ready for the Black Stars.

“He feels my confidence is low but he knows me very well and even coached me at Right to Dream Academy."

The former Numancia man threw more light on his relationship with Akonnor who assumed duty as the new Ghana coach in January.

“We have a good relationship but I feel he decides who to call, maybe in the next call-up, I will be ready," the winger said.

"As a young player and as a Ghanaian, I always want to represent my country at every level.

"For now, I’m done with the youth level and looking up to a Black Stars call-up."

Last November, Yeboah captained Ghana to the semi-final of the U23 Afcon.

This season, he has made 20 league appearances for Celta B in the Spanish second division, starting 18 of the games and scoring five times.

The former Manchester City youth player has had past stints with French side Lille, Dutch fold FC Twente and Real Oviedo in Spain.