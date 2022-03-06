UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has assured Ukraine that their Qatar 2022 play-off with Scotland will be postponed until June, according to Shakhtar Donetsk director of football Darijo Srna.

The nation had asked for a postponement amid the current Ukraine-Russia crisis, following Vladimir Putin's invasion of the neighbouring Eastern European nation last month.

Now, it appears that UEFA will indeed grant an extension for the country amid their attempts to qualify for this year's World Cup edition, with Srna praising their supremo for his efforts and support.

What has been said?

"I spoke with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin again today," the former Croatia international stated. "He has stood up for Ukrainian football.

"I understand that no one cares about football now, but he told me that the match between Ukraine and Scotland will be postponed to June.

"I contacted him when war broke out to ask for help. He personally helped to organise a train to get the players out of the country. He promised he would help the players and he has been as good as his word."

Article continues below

The bigger picture

Ukraine's postponement will give them a chance to put football to one side as the crisis continues to unfold in their home country.

Russia meanwhile have already been suspended from international action and will not play against Poland in their own World Cup qualifier later this month.

Further reading