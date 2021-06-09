Bafana Bafana suffer blow as Covid-19 cases increase in camp after Cedomir's positive test

Mkhalele will now be the only coach on the bench as South Africa look to secure a win over the Cranes

Safa has announced that Bafana Bafana assistant coach Janevski Cedomir has tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes after the national team underwent their second coronavirus tests on Tuesday as the team prepares for the international friendly match against Uganda's Cranes on Thursday.

Cedomir, who hails from Macedonia, was expected to be in charge of the team along with local assistant Helman Mkhalele during the game which will be played at Orlando Stadium.

However, Safa released the following statement on Wednesday afternoon announcing that the 59-year-old tactician will miss the match against the Cranes.

"As per Covid-19 requirements and protocol, Bafana Bafana team conducted the second Covid-19 tests on Tuesday for the entire team ahead of the match against Uganda," a statement read.

"Unfortunately, Assistant coach Janevski Cedomir tested positive while the rest of the team is negative.

"As is the norm, all team members – players and support staff – are tested ahead of entering into camp and all results were negative. However, during the second round of tests conducted on Tuesday, 8 June 2021, Assistant coach Cedomir tested positive."

This is in addition to the Bafana players who have also tested positive for the virus and have since been withdrawn from the squad.

Brighton and Hove Albion forward Percy Tau, SuperSport United central midfielders Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena, and Mamelodi Sundowns trio of Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala, and Rivaldo Coetzee are the six players that have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bafana's team doctor Tshepo Molobi says they will continue to check players and staff for clinical symptoms and als follow Covid19 protocols.

"We continue to check for clinical symptoms and encourage the staff to wear masks without failure, practice social distance and everyone is accommodated separately," Molobi said.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos will miss the game against Uganda as he is still in Belgium to receive his second Covid-19 vaccination.

Therefore, Mkhalele, who has been serving as South Africa's under-20 head coach, will be in charge of Bafana on matchday against the Cranes.

Bafana will look to return to winning ways having lost 2-0 to Sudan in their last game which was the 2022 Afcon qualifier in March this year.