Cecafa Women's Championship: Uganda's focused on beating Tanzania - Bulega

The tactician believes her team is mentally prepared to play the defending champions in the semi-finals

Crested Cranes head coach Farida Bulega is optimistic her charges can knock out hosts and defending Champions Kilimanjaro Queens from the Cecafa Women's Championship.

The two countries are set to play each other in the semi-finals on Saturday with the winner advancing to the final. In the last two meetings in 2016 and 2018, Uganda suffered an identical 4-1 loss to Tanzania. The tactician is however hopeful it can change when they meet on Saturday.

"We respect Tanzania because they are the defending champions and have a good team," Bulega told Kawowo.

"But I think we equally have a good team. The [3-0] loss against Kenya is behind us now, we have tried to rectify the mistakes we made and all our focus is on how we can win against the hosts."

Article continues below

The coach believes every player has to be on top of their game to stand a chance of eliminating the defending champions from the competition.

"It is a tough challenge for us and we will need to be on top of our game. We shall need full commitment from everyone to make sure we get the result we want," Bulega concluded.

In the other semi-final of this tournament, Kenya will play Burundi.