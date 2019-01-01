Cecafa Women's Challenge: Ouma explains how Kenya managed to beat Uganda

The Harambee Starlets overcame the Crested Cranes to go top of Group B and book a date with Burundi in the semi-finals

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has explained how they overcame Uganda's strength in the Cecafa Women's Championship on Thursday in Tanzania.

Kenya defeated the Crested Cranes 3-0 to top Group B with nine points and Ouma reveals they won courtesy of countering their opponents' areas of strength.

“Uganda have always had strong organisation whenever we have played them before. Their great source of strength has been an organised defence and counter-attacking with precision and this is what we worked hard on to minimise their threats,” Ouma told reporters after Thursday's match.

“We also scored early in the game and this gave us the energy, advantage and courage to manage the game so for me, it was a job well done and I am happy on the direction the team is taking in terms of growth.”

The former Sofapaka coach added how he is satisfied with the growth the Harambee Starlets have made over the last two months.

“I thank the players for their determination and win over Uganda. As we said before we knew exactly what was at stake and given that we have played 10 matches in one and half months I can only say we are doing a good job in building this team,” Ouma explained.

“What we are trying to do is to maximise the use of every game especially in building up our play and improving on areas we feel we are not satisfied on so far.”

Kenya will face Burundi on Saturday in the first semi-finals at Chamazi Complex and Ouma believes they need to be at their best to get a win and advance to the final.

“Our focus now is on the next game against Burundi so it is upon me to ensure the team is well prepared mentally and physically for the match. It is a knockout match so it is upon us to make sure we recover well for the game," he added.

Uganda and Tanzania will fight in the second semi-final of the regional tournament.