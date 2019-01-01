Cecafa Women's Championship: Tanzania boosted by trio's return against Uganda

The defending champions are aiming at going all the way to the finals and defend their title

Tanzania head coach Bakari Shime is expecting a tough match against Uganda in the semi-finals of the Cecafa Women's Championship.

Kilimanjaro Queens, who are the defending champions, finished first in Group A and will play Crested Cranes who finished second in Group B. The tactician has been boosted by the return of Eneckia Kasongo who was busy with exams.

"We are well prepared to play Uganda on Saturday, the squad is in great shape," Shime told journalists.

"Julitha Aminiel and Asha Bilali are back from suspension and the two will strengthen us further. The best news is the return of Eneckia Kasonga who was the best player in the Cosafa tournament. She was busy with her exams but she is now done and ready to play for us."

The experienced coach is however not expecting an easy game against the Crested Cranes.

"[Uganda] are a good team and we believe it will be a tough game, but we want a win meaning we will do absolutely everything to get it," Shime concluded.

Tanzania won 4-1 against Uganda in the 2018 edition.