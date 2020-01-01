Cecafa U20: Why criticism on Cool’s son Ssali is unjustified – Proline’s Kasule

The son to Uganda’s famous musician was named in the junior national team but his inclusion left tongue’s wagging since

Proline Soccer Academy director Mujib Kasule has claimed Bebe Cool’s son Alpha Thierry Ssali is subjected to unwarranted criticism due to his father’s political activities.

Ssali was named in Uganda’s U20 side that is in Tanzania for the Cecafa Championship but his inclusion generated a lot of debate which Kasule has now stated the youngster does not deserve.

“Alpha is judged because of his father,” Kasule said as was quoted by Football256 . “People are criticising him because his father engages himself in the politics of this country.

More teams

“But this is wrong on humanitarian grounds because Alpha is taking a different path from that of his father which is football.”

The director also explained the time when Ssali was enrolled in their academy and his development so far.

“[Bebe] Cool brought Alpha to Proline Soccer Academy when he was three-and-a-half years old and said that he wants his son to be a footballer,” Kasule added.

“Alpha is the Proline U17 captain, he has been playing in the U17 league since he was 13-years-old.”

Ssali was promoted to Proline's senior team early this year and Kasule believes his inclusion in the junior national side mirrors his achievements at the club.

“In April this year we promoted him to the senior team meaning that he is on steady progress,” he concluded.

“So, him being with the Uganda Hippos team is on merit, not anything else. He deserves an opportunity like any other footballer.”

Ssali was picked to travel to Tanzania for the zonal Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers while Andrew Kawoya, Ivan Eyamu, Robert Kitabalwa, Sunday Opio, Umar Lutalo, Jamal Masiko, Wilber Wamala and Derrick Kakooza were all omitted after training for eight days with the rest.

Uganda have already qualified for the semi-final of the ongoing competition and will know their Afcon qualification fate after their clash against Kenya in Arusha.

Article continues below

The Hippos were in Group B alongside Eritrea and South Sudan and emerged unbeaten although they drew 0-0 against the junior Bright Stars in the opener.

South Sudan and Tanzania are the other nations battling for the two available Afcon U20 slots and the tournament will be held in Mauritania in 2022.

The Cecafa final and bronze medal playoffs match will be played on December 2.