Cecafa U20: Uganda stars to each receive USh4 Million for triumphant campaign

The junior Cranes saw off then reigning champions Tanzania to win the trophy and finish the tournament unbeaten

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) president Moses Magogo has revealed the U20 players will each get USh4 million for winning the Cecafa Championship title.

The Hippos picked up a 4-1 win over hosts Tanzania to lift the trophy after sailing through the championship hurdles unbeaten.

“We thank the almighty for the gift of talent that has enabled us to qualify for the first time for the Afcon U20. We need to develop you as complete footballers socially and spiritually,” Magogo said on a Facebook post. “Players should be spiritually strong and fit.

More teams

“I’m proud of having watched the game, I like the greed of players towards winning the game and it was a strong fight and we are proud of the display from the prayers. Fufa will be advancing USh4million for each member on the team. “

Magogo has further said the federation will ensure positive development that will bring them Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup success after dominating the regional competition in all categories undertaken.

“Five years ago we started the junior league and most of these players are products from the project. It’s not a coincidence that we are the Cecafa champions in U15, U17 and U20,” he added.

“Right now, the next button we are preparing for the players is winning Afcon but not only qualifying. We want to prepare you as great players by winning on the continent and qualifying for the World Cup.

“Fufa is going to invest more in Afcon U20 preparation programmes in Mauritania.”

Magogo’s promise to the junior Cranes comes after the former Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bolo praised them and asked other federations to learn from their Ugandan counterparts.

“One notable thing in the [Uganda] squad is that they had five players in the current squad who were part of the U17 side that played at the 2019 U17 Afcon in Tanzania namely Gavin Kizito, Jack Komakech, Isma Mugulusi, Ivan Asaba and Najib Yiga. Congrats to them,” Bolo said in an earlier statement.

“This only means that there is consistency in team selection and progression as required by Caf Club Licensing.

“Uganda have football structures, we have witnessed they have leagues from Under 15, 17, and 20. We can pick up some lessons from them.

Article continues below

“Patience is also very important when building something. Let us not do things hurriedly and we will also start enjoying our fruits just like our neighbours are doing.

“There is no magic, we just need to get the basics right by developing football from the grassroots.”

By virtue of reaching the Cecafa final, Tanzania and Uganda will represent the region in the U20 Afcon finals in Mauritania.