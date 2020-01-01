Cecafa U17: Lutalo discloses how Uganda will battle Ethiopia

The Cubs are coming into the game after a massive win against their regional rivals Kenya in the previous encounter

Uganda Cubs head coach Hamuza Lutalo has disclosed how they plan to face Ethiopia in the Cecafa U17 Championship game on Friday at Umuganda Stadium in Rwanda.

The Cubs have already qualified for the semi-final after their huge 5-0 win over Kenya in matchday two and Lutalo has insisted they must treat the Ethiopia game with the seriousness it deserves.

Uganda are seen as one of the favourites sides to win the title especially given how their senior brothers have performed before.

The Cranes are the reigning champions as well as the U20 side, who defeated Tanzania in December to claim the title in Arusha.

If Uganda lose against Ethiopia, they will finish second in Group A which also has Kenya as the other rivals.

“I know what our second game on Friday means to us, we shall not take anything for granted,” Lutalo explained ahead of the game as was quoted by the Fufa website.

“Yes, we know we already qualified for semis but we shall treat every game in a special way possible. We have to give it utmost attention and the best shot by parading our best players on the battlefront.”

On his part, Ethiopia’s coach Endrias Berhanu Woldamanuel stated they will fight for a win in order to secure a place in the penultimate stage.

“We need a good result to be able to qualify for the semi-final and Uganda should expect a very tough challenge,” Woldamanuel told Cecafa Online.

“I watched them beat Kenya 5-0 and I know what to expect and how to counter their threat.”

Ethiopia and Uganda met in 2018 in the same tournament and the Cubs emerged 3-1 winners in Tanzania then.

A slim loss, a draw or victory will surely guarantee Ethiopia a place in the next phase and are likely to offer the Cubs the toughest game so far.

The Cecafa U17 semi-finals will be played on Sunday while the play-off for third place and the final will take place on December 22.

The finalists will be guaranteed a place in the African Cup of Nations U17 tournament set to be held in Morocco in March 2021.