Cecafa U17 Challenge Cup: Five for Khalai as Kenya put fourteen past Djibouti

A ruthless Harambee Starlets junior side dispatched their opponents in their opening match for the tournament expected to run for 10 days

Kenya started the Cecafa U17 Girls' Challenge Cup on a high note after beating Djibouti 14-0 at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Monday.

Viola Khalai earned herself five goals while Fasila Adhiambo got four goals with Anna Arusi helping herself to a hat-trick. Lavine Anyango and Dorine Ochieng scored a goal each as Kenya romped to the biggest win so far in the age tournament.

Arusi scored the opening goal in the 17th minute before Adhiambo added the second three minutes later. A well drilled Kenyan side scored the third one in the 25th minute courtesy of Khalai's strike.

Anyango scored the fourth one in the 38th minute before Adhiambo returned with another one in the 41st minute. Khalai scored in the 43rd minute again before Kenya finished the first half with another strike from Arusi just a minute to the break.

Harambee Starlets started the second half with instant goals to unsettle their opponents as Khalai scored in the 50th minute and Adhiambo got another in the 52nd minute.

Just after celebrating Adhiambo hat-trick Khalai shocked Djibouti with her fifth strike in the 53rd minute after a solo run from the midfield into the box.

Adhiambo and Arusi got their fourth and third goals in the 68th and 69th minutes respectively as a disjointed Djibouti found it hard to deal with unrelenting Kenyan side.

Dorine Achieng put an icing on the cake in the first added minute of regular time to help Jackeline Juma's side record a healthy win in the opening match.

In the first match at the same venue, Tanzania recorded a 5-0 win over Eritrea.

Joyce Meshack earned a hat-trick in the 29th, 55th and 62nd minutes while Hamis Masaka scored twice in the 21st and 41st minutes respectively.