Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup: Kenya advance to semis after defeating Sudan

The defending champions came from a goal down to register their second win in the annual competition in Uganda

Kenya have qualified for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup semi-finals after defeating Sudan 2-1 on Tuesday afternoon.

The defending champions came into the match without their head coach Francis Kimanzi, who is suspended by the organisers following what they termed as unsporting behaviour. For the Falcons of Jediane, a win could have pushed them to the top of the table in Group B following their 1-1 draw with Zanzibar.

It took the three-time champions half an hour to open the scoring when Muhammad Namir capitalised on a defensive lapse to put the ball past Samuel Odhiambo in the Stars goal.

After the break, the tide changed in favour of the defending champions as Sudan resorted to cautious play.

The Harambee Stars were not to be denied in the 65th minute when Abdallah Hassan scored the equaliser; his second goal in as many games in the competition.

Ulinzi Stars forward Oscar Wamalwa completed the comeback with a tap-in in the 76th minute to ensure Kenya become the first side to qualify for the last four with a game to spare.

Kenya had defeated Tanzania by a solitary goal in their opening Group B game on Sunday. The final match for Harambee Stars will be against Zanzibar, who the former beat in 2017 to claim their 21st regional title.

Kenya XI: 18. Samuel Odhiambo (GK), 2. Samuel Olwande, 16. David Owino, 5. Johnstone Omurwa, 4. Joash Onyango (C), 8. Lawrence Juma, 15. Kevin Kimani, 13. Whyvonne Isuza, 10.Kenneth Muguna, 9. Oscar Wamalwa, 17. Moses Mudavadi

Sudan XI: Mohamed Abdalla, Ahmed Ibrahim, Rami Ganddil, Emadeldeen Salah, Awad Mohamed, Ammar Mohamed, Munir Toto, Mutazi Idris, Moaiad Maki, Mohamed Humidan, Bakhit Khamis