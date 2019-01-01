Cecafa Men's Challenge Cup: Uganda kickstart training with 18 players

The Cranes will host the regional tournament in the next month and have started their preparations in earnest at Lugogo Stadium

Uganda have started their training ahead of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament which they will host from December 7 -19.

Head coach Johnathan McKinstry is expected to oversee training sessions at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo which started on Wednesday and will run until the team enters its residential training camp on Saturday.

The first session was attended by 18 players from the 30 who were initially summoned by McKinstry.

Bright Anukani, Edrisa Lubega and Mustafa Mujjuzi from Proline FC and Mustafa Kizza, Allan Okello, Charles Lukwago, Samuel Kato, John Revita, Nicholas Kasozi, and Muzamir Mutyaba from KCCA FC will not join the national team until their clubs conclude their first leg league matches.

“It has been a wonderful session with the boys and I believe we will keep working harder in the next sessions. Today’s [Wednesday] session mainly focused on possession and transition,” McKinstry told Kawowo Sports.

The Cranes will have just one training session for Thursday and Friday. Uganda are in Group A alongside Burundi, Ethiopia, and Eritrea.

DR Congo will be the guest team in the tournament which will see 12 teams battle for the regional trophy.

The 18 players who attended training include:

Goalkeepers: James Alitho (URA), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC), Jack Komakech (Football for Good), Keni Saidi (SC Villa)

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC), Disan Galiwango (Express FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Paul Mbowa (URA FC)

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants FC), Joachim Ojera (URA FC)

Article continues below

Strikers: Ben Ocen (Police FC), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United FC), Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Stephen Mukwala (Maroons FC).