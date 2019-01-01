Cecafa is a 'Jua kali' tournament - Kenya's Kimanzi

The coach has criticised the event organisers after failing to guide Harambee Stars to retain the title

Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has blasted Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup as a substandard tournament.

Kimanzi led Kenya to a third-finish place and has expressed his dissatisfaction on how the whole competition was organised.

He was banned by Cecafa after the opening match against Tanzania and missed the games against Zanzibar and Sudan but his suspension did not prevent the team from emerging unscathed in Group B.

They, however, failed to beat Eritrea in the semi-final when they went down 4-1 to surrender the title.

“This is a tournament where the standard rules do not even apply. We come here to play and the opposing team players do not have passports and when my team manager asks why I am banned,” Kimanzi told Nairobi News.

“I am completely mad. This is a Jua kali [substandard] tournament.”

Kimanzi also revealed the difficulties he went through as he tried to get enough players in order to honour the tournament which was held in Uganda.

“This tournament doesn’t fall within the Fifa calendar so our clubs back at home are not compelled to release players. I had to literally persuade the clubs to give me players,” he explained.

The former Mathare United head coach further blasted the Cecafa organisers and claimed a number of Harambee Stars players are injured because of poor organization.

“Then the tournament organisers only allowed us to come with 20 players [instead of 23]. I was not in a position to rotate them.”

“We are then forced to play a game every two days on an artificial turf which is a hazard Fifa is trying to ban. You need 72 hours to recover after every game," Kimanzi concluded.

"We are given a small training ground to play and spend two hours in the traffic. Most of my players are injured at the moment."

"It is a shame.”

Uganda emerged as champions after beating Eritrea 3-0.