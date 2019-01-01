Cecafa Cup: Zanzibar was punished by Tanzania because of one mistake – Suleiman

The Heroes maintains they did their best against Kilimanjaro Stars but were undone by the mistake they committed

Zanzibar coach Hemed “Morocco” Suleiman believes his side lost to Tanzania in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup because of one mistake.

The Zanzibar Heroes were looking to get a win that could have revived their hopes of reaching the semi-finals suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Taifa Stars courtesy of a 38th-minute goal from Dimitri Nchimbi.

The defeat has now left Zanzibar with a tall order to progress as they take on Kenya in their final group match on Thursday. Kenya have already qualified for last four having won their first two matches, against Tanzania and Sudan.

“We did one mistake and we got punished by it,” Suleiman told Goal.

“In football, if you commit a mistake, then your opponent will take the advantage and use it and that is what Tanzania exactly did, we did a mistake and they used it to score.

“But I must thank Tanzania for playing a very organised game after taking the lead, they put up a solid display, and managed to hold onto the goal.

“I also want to thank both teams for the spirit they put up. We have a good squad and I don’t rely on one player, we don’t have any problems it is only Tanzania used their chance and also defended the goal very well.”

Asked on Zanzibar’s chances of qualifying from the group stage, Suleiman said: “We will get ready for Kenya, we can still qualify, I have not lost hope, I know we can get go through and we will strive to beat Kenya.”

In the final round, Tanzania will have to beat Sudan to qualify for the semi-finals as Kenya battles it out with Zanzibar.