Cecafa Cup: Zanzibar Heroes impress Taifa Stars coach Ndayiragije

The Burundian coach was impressed with the quality on display from the Heroes at the ongoing regional tournament

Tanzanian coach Etienne Ndayiragije says he was very impressed with the talent shown by Zanzibar's players in the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala, Uganda.

Ndayiragije, who is in Uganda watching the tournament, openly admitted Zanzibar has talented players who need to be given a chance to play consistently to continue upgrading their skills.

“To be honest, Zanzibar players have been displaying mature football from the matches they played so far,” Ndayiragije is quoted by Daily News.

“I am convinced with some players, who can surely give us what we need if given a chance to be included in the senior team, Taifa Stars.”

The Burundian tactician singled out Zanzibar Heroes striker Kassim Khamis as a potential player whose height can have a big impact on the national team, insisting the Taifa Stars need to have towering strikers of his calibre.

Article continues below

“Of course, I have seen many players who can easily fit in Taifa Stars squad from Zanzibar. I will also find time to go to Zanzibar to watch their league and hopefully get some players to be included in the senior team," he added.

Zanzibar are pooled in Group B together with Mainland side, Kilimanjaro Stars, Kenya and Sudan and they face a must-win clash against defending champions Kenya on Saturday.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars have already reached the semi-finals with six points from two matches to top the group, followed by the Kilimanjaro Stars, who have three points whereas Zanzibar Heroes and Sudan each have one point to fill the last two places.