Cecafa Cup: Uganda 1-0 Tanzania - Bayo heads the Cranes into final

It took the hosts several minutes to find a breakthrough against their otherwise brave neighbours on Tuesday in Lugogo

Uganda will face Eritrea in the final match of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup after a 1-0 victory against Tanzania in the semi-final at the StarTimes Stadium.

Fahad Bayo turned out to be Uganda's hero with five minutes left as his pinpoint header evaded Metacha Mnata in Tanzania's goal for the opener.

With no clear breakthrough for the first twenty minutes, Tanzania's Juma Abdul attempted a long-range effort in the 25th minute but Uganda's goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was equal to the challenge posed as he collected the ball with ease.

Aishi Manula did well to close in on Bayo in the 27th minute after the Ugandan forward was set through on goal. Manula spilt the ball though and he was lucky the resultant rebound was not tapped in by Bright Anukani.

After the collision with Bayo, Manula was attended by the medics but he could not continue with the tie as coach Juma Mgunda was forced to bring on Yanga SC's Mnata in the 30th minute.

Allan Okello could have broken the deadlock at the stroke of half-time but he failed to find the back of the net from close range while in an open space.

There was a tense moment in the 69th minute when the centre referee awarded a penalty for the Cranes after Joackim Ojera was fouled inside the box. But the official cancelled his initial decision and awarded a free-kick instead at the edge of the penalty area.

Just five minutes to the end of regular time, Vipers SC's striker Bayo stepped forward and headed in Uganda's goal after a nice build-up by the Cecafa Cup record winners.

Bayo positioned himself well to receive a Kizza Mustafa's cross from the left-wing and rose high to break the deadlock after Tanzania's backline had remained firm for the better part of the game.

Kilimanjaro Stars will now face Harambee Stars, who were eliminated by Eritrea in the other semi-final, for the third-place playoffs.

The final and the third-place play-offs will be staged on December 19.

Uganda XI: Charles Lukwago, Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Halid Lwaliwa, Shafiq Kagimu, Bright Anukani, Allan Okello, Joachim Ojera, Fahad Bayo, Ben Ocen.

Subs: Joel Mutakubwa, Musitafa Mujuzi, Paul Mbowa, Karim Watambala, Nicolas Kasozi, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Steven Mukwala, Joel Madondo, Viane Sekajugo.

Tanzania XI: Aishi Manula, Juma Abdul, Bakar Nondo, Kelvin Yondan, Jonas Mkude, Nickson Kibarage, Mzamiru Yassin, Ditram Nchimbi, Hassan Dilunga, Eliuter Mpepo.

Subs: Metacha Mnata, David Mapigano, Paul Nonga, Mohammed Hussein, Mwaita Gereaza, Baraka Majogoro, Cleoface Majadala.