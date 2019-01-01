Cecafa Cup: Tanzania will fight for win against Sudan – Nchimbi

The Taifa Stars striker reveals they will do everything possible to get a win against the Falcons of Jediane

Tanzanian striker Ditram Nchimbi has stated they will go for nothing less than a win when they face Sudan in their final group match of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on Thursday.

The Taifa Stars revived their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the regional competition after they edged Zanzibar 1-0 in their second Group B match played in Jinja, Uganda on Tuesday.

Nchimbi, who notched the all-important goal as Tanzania beat their neighbours, now says they must get a win against Sudan, who lost 2-1 to Kenya earlier on the day if they are to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

“We started the tournament on a wrong footing losing to Kenya but now we managed to beat Zanzibar, we are back on track to advance from the group stage,” Nchimbi told Goal.

“We believe we can go far in this tournament and our main target now is to win our next match so we can qualify. I have watched Sudan, they are a very good side who plays like fighters, and also they like pressing during the game and I know they will also want to win.

“All we need to do is trust in God and also play our game according to the coach’s instructions and maybe everything will be fine for us. We only need a win and I know it is possible to get a win.”

Asked about the hard-fought win against Zanzibar, Nchimbi said: “The tournament is very difficult and the match against Zanzibar had a lot of pressure because always when Tanzania meets Zanzibar, the pressure goes high, but I thank God and my fellow players for getting the win.

“I also want to request fellow Tanzanians here in Uganda and back home to rally behind the team, we only need one win to be assured of a semi-finals spot and we will fight to achieve that against Sudan on Thursday.”

The Harambee Stars are topping Group B with six points after two successive wins, while Tanzania have moved to second position with their win against Zanzibar. Sudan are third with a point.

In the final round, Tanzania will have to beat Sudan to qualify for the semi-finals as Kenya battles it out with Zanzibar.