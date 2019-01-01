Cecafa Cup: Tanzania were punished by Uganda because of one mistake – Mgunda

The Kilimanjaro Stars coach blames laxity for allowing the Cranes to win their last four contest played in Kampala on Tuesday

Tanzanian coach Juma Mgunda has admitted his side was punished for one mistake they committed against Uganda in the semi-finals of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on Tuesday.

Kilimanjaro Stars had reached the last four from Group B and were pitted against the home team the Cranes. It was Fahad Bayo who turned out to be Uganda's hero with five minutes left as his pinpoint header evaded Metacha Mnata in Tanzania's goal for the winner.

Mgunda believes his players should have protected the goal they conceded because they allowed Bayo too much space to fire home with a header.

“We have played against a very good team; we knew how difficult the game was going to be because we were playing against the home team,” Mgunda told Goal after the match.

“I also want to say I am not contesting the result, it is true we have lost 1-0, we committed one mistake and we were punished, they got a free header which we could have defended but could not and they scored so I congratulate Uganda.

“If you look at the goal, we should have defended it, we gave their scorer huge space to compose himself and score with a header but anyway in football there is always a winner and a loser, we have lost and Uganda have won.”

Mgunda says his side will now focus on beating Kenya’s Harambee Stars to the third spot on Thursday. Kenya, who were the defending champions, also lost in the semi-finals after succumbing to a 4-1 defeat against Eritrea.

“We will now focus to win the third spot, we cannot underrate Kenya because they lost 4-1, our main aim now is to make sure we finish third by beating Kenya and we will go for that," Mgunda added.

Article continues below

Asked whether they will be going for revenge against Kenya, having lost 1-0 to the same team in their Group B opener, Mgunda told Goal: “We don’t know about revenge, all we know now we have the third spot at stake, it is what we want to get.

“We want to finish the competition on a high note, we are not done yet, so we want to beat them [Kenya] and return home with the third spot.”

Uganda will now face Eritrea in the final on Thursday.