Cecafa Cup: Tanzania should not underrate Sudan - Mgunda

The coach anticipates their next opponents will be tough to deal with in the third match of the regional tournament in Uganda

Tanzania head coach Juma Mgunda insists his charges will not underrate Sudan in their final Group B match set for Saturday.

Only Kenya have sealed their place in the semi-finals after winning their initial two matches against Tanzania and Sudan respectively. However, Kilimanjaro Stars can make it to the last four if they defeat their Saturday opponents.

"This is a competition where every team have equal chances of advancing to the next stage," Mgunda told Daily News.

"The fact that they lost against Kenya should not make us giants over them. We have seen them twice playing and realized they never give up hence we must approach them with caution."

Harambee Stars, who are the defending champions will play Zanzibar on Saturday hoping to get a draw and finish top of the group to avoid playing hosts Uganda Cranes in the semi-finals.

However, Zanzibar will be aiming at avenging their 2017 defeat in the finals. Hosts Kenya claimed a 3-2 win in the shoot outs after the score was locked at 2-2.

