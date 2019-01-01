Cecafa Cup: Tanzania must avoid silly mistakes against Sudan – Mgunda

The Taifa Stars coach warns his players not to underrate their opponents as they seek to make it to the semi-finals

Tanzanian coach Juma Mgunda has cautioned his players to avoid silly mistakes when they take on Sudan in a Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Kilimanjaro Stars need a win in their final Group B match against Sudan at the KCCA Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, to confirm their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

A draw for Kilimanjaro Stars, who have three points from two matches, can see them marching to the next round along with Kenya but it would heavily depend on Zanzibar Heroes’ results against the best team in the group, Harambee Stars.

It is the reason why Mgunda has cautioned his players to put up a good fight and avoid to commit mistakes which can lead to their elimination.

“Generally, it will be a tough game bearing in mind we have similar chances to qualify into the next round but, from the training sessions we have had, I am confident we will win the game,” Mgunda is quoted by Daily News.

“My only worry is we should not commit silly mistakes as we did against Kenya in the opener. We must be very careful and avoid giving away balls to the opponent.”

He further pointed out the most important thing is for Tanzanians wherever they are to include the team in their prayers as another way to do well.

“As the technical bench, we have done our part, what remains now is for them (players) to put in practice what they have been told.”